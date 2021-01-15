In a continued effort towards tackling the COVID-19 pandemic amid fear of the second wave, the management of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) has released 13 COVID-19 guidelines for students.

The guidelines were announced by Prof. Gbenga E. Onibi, Dean of Students, through a communique, adding that failure to follow will attract punishment.

Please read the guidelines below:

All students are to note the following guidelines for resumption:

– University Hostels will be opened to accommodate students from Monday 18th January 2021. No student will be allowed into the hostels earlier than that date.

– Hand washing materials will be provided at strategic points within the campus and students should wash their hands at regular intervals.

– Students are to ensure strict compliance with Covid-19 protocols by putting on their facemasks within and outside the University premises and In this regard, each student is to have at least five (5) sets of washable facemasks.

-Each student is to come with hand sanitizer which should be in his/her possession at all times and be used at intervals.

-Students are to ensure social distancing by avoiding handshaking, hugging and all forms of massing together in and around the campus

– Students should avoid overcrowded areas such as Football Viewing and Worship Centres especially when such places disregard appropriate COVID-19 safety protocols

– All students are to ensure the wearing of ID cards with lineyards for easy identification at all times.

-No visitor is allowed into the University hostels till further notice.

– Common and Reading Rooms in the hostels remain closed till further notice.

-No party /gathering of any kind will be allowed in the University.

-The number of passengers on-campus shuttles has been reduced. It is compulsory for students to put on their facemasks while riding on shuttle buses

– Students residing off-campus are to ensure compliance with the Covid-19 Prevention Protocols as well.

-In case of emergency, contact the Health Centre (08034741840, 08060265573, 09037038195) or Student Affairs

(08033503320, 08034729164, 08035856299) or Ondo State Hotlines: 0700COVID19 (07002684319),

0701COVID19 (07012684319), 0800COVID19 (08002684319).