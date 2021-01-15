President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock over the death of Alhaji Abdulkadir Jeli Abubakar, Dikkon Sokoto, the Commissioner of Home Affairs in Sokoto State and younger brother of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III.

In a condolence message to the Sultan on Friday, the President said he received with great shock and profound sadness the death Abubakar.

“I have received with great shock and profound sadness the death of your younger brother, Alhaji Jeli Abubakar. As he answered the call of his creator, may God forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with aljanna.

“May Allah comfort you over this incalculable loss of your dear brother,” Buhari said.

President Buhari also condoled with the family of the deceased as well as the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal for losing someone dear to all of them.