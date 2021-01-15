By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria on Thursday posted its highest COVID-19 deaths in a single day since the pandemic broke out in February 2020.

Reports by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, showed that COVID-19 killed 23 Nigerians in the last 24 hours.

The nation has never reported up to 20 deaths in a single day since the pandemic broke out.

The new figure represented a sharp rise in deaths from the nine deaths reported the previous day.

According to NCDC data, 10 of the deaths occurred in Oyo, 6 in Lagos, two each in Sokoto and Rivers, one each in Ogun, Plateau and Edo.

Also, on Thursday, the country posted more cases, ramping up 1,479 fresh infections, a rise from the 1,398 reported on Wednesday.

Lagos leads the leaderboard chat with 697 new cases, over 100 higher than the 542 cases it reported on Wednesday.

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja followed with 201 new cases, also higher than the 131 cases it reported the previous day.

Others are: Nasarawa-80, Plateau-74, Rivers-72, Edo-46, Adamawa-43, Osun-39, Akwa Ibom-35, Delta-31, Anambra-27, Oyo-24, Kano-21, Abia-19, Enugu-19, Ogun-18, Sokoto-12, Bauchi-7, Taraba-7, Ekiti-4, Gombe-4, Imo-4, Bayelsa-2, Jigawa-2 and Zamfara-1.

This takes the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 105,478, with 83,830 recoveries and 1,405 deaths.

New cases were reported in 24 States and the FCT.

See figures below

Lagos-697

FCT-201

Nasarawa-80

Plateau-74

Rivers-72

Edo-46

Adamawa-43

Osun-39

Akwa Ibom-35

Delta-31

Anambra-27

Oyo-24

Kano-21

Abia-19

Enugu-19

Ogun-18

Sokoto-12

Bauchi-7

Taraba-7

Ekiti-4

Gombe-4

Imo-4

Bayelsa-2

Jigawa-2

Zamfara-1