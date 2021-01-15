The Ogun State government said it is being thorough in setting up its security outfit, code-named ’AMOTEKUN’, to ensure a seamless relationship between the outfit and other conventional security agencies.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, AIG Olusola Subair (Rtd.), while taking his turn to brief the National Economic Council Implementation Committee team from Abuja said before now, the government has been taking its time in advancing harmonious working relationship between the outfit and other security agencies.

He added that the fund for the purchase of necessary equipment and security gadgets, as well as patrol vehicles for the agency, has been drawn from the pool of the Ogun State Security Trust Fund.

Subair also noted that the State government is on the verge of installing Close Circuit Television (CCTV) at strategic locations across the State, especially in border areas to monitor security threats.

The Security Chief also informed that the State was also proposing three security control centers, as well as building a safe city from where all security intelligence would be harnessed while monitoring the movements of security personnel.