President Muhammadu Buhari said Nigerians especially the elite should reflect on past and present events before criticizing his administration.

The President stated this on Thursday when he hosted Reverend Yakubu Pam, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission.

“Those criticizing the administration should be fair in terms of reflecting on where we were before we came, where we are now and what resources are available to us and what we have done with the limited resources.

“We had to struggle paying debts, investing in road repairs and rebuilding, to revamp the rail and try to get power. This is what I hope the elite when they want to criticize, will use to compare notes,” President Buhari said.

On the security situation especially in the Northeast, the President said: “What was the situation when we came? Try and ask people from Borno or from Adamawa for that matter and Yobe. What was the condition before we came and what is the condition now? Still, there are problems in Borno and Yobe, there are occasional Boko Haram problems, but they know the difference because a lot of them moved out of their states and moved to Kaduna, Kano, and here (in Abuja). We were not spared of the attacks at a time. The government is doing its best and I hope that eventually, our best will be good enough.”

President Buhari also spoke on the welfare of the Internally Displaced Persons.

He said: “The people in IDP camps, the weak, aged, I feel sorry for the young because this is the time they are supposed to get an education. We must not allow this time to pass because it will never be regained. So we are really interested in what is happening there and we are doing our best.”

He, however, commended the Executive Secretary on his appointment and activities on peacebuilding around the country despite his short time in the saddle and assured him of the listening ear of the government whenever he had contributions to make.