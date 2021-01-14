By Jennifer Okundia

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Cindy Okafor has escaped death by the whisker as she was involved in a serious motor accident.

Okafor, 25, took to her Instagram page on Thursday to display a video of the accident and how she escaped death.

She said she is fine and safe, including the people in the car with her.

Okafor, however, said she sustained little bruises.

She wrote: “My 25th can never be the end of me.. I’m fine and safe, including the people with me in the car..

“A few bruises but nothing major,God I thank you.”

Watch video below