By Abankula

Two members of a 15-man World Health Organization (WHO) team that arrived Wuhan, China today were blocked from travelling to the country.

Chinese officials in Singapore involved in the screening process blocked the two delegation members from boarding their plane to the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The two WHO members were said to have tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies in blood-based serology tests.

The WHO in a tweet today said two scientists are still in #Singapore completing tests for #COVID19.

“All team members had multiple negative PCR and antibody tests for COVID-19 in their home countries prior to traveling”, WHO said.

“They were tested again in #Singapore and were all negative for PCR. But two members tested positive for IgM antibodies. They are being retested for both IgM and IgG antibodies.

The rest of the 15-member delegation arrived on Thursday as planned in Wuhan, the original centre of the Covid-19 pandemic.

WHO said: “The international team of 13 scientists examining the origins of the virus that causes #COVID19 arrived in Wuhan, #China, today.

“The experts will begin their work immediately during the 2 weeks quarantine protocol for international travellers”.

WHO and Beijing spent months negotiating the terms of the mission, which has been delayed several times.

Chinese state media reported on the WHO delegation’s Thursday arrival in Wuhan, without giving details about its composition.