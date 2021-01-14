Agency Report

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has ruled out an impeachment trial for Donald Trump before Joe Biden’s inauguration as president on Jan. 20.

“There is simply no chance that a fair or serious trial could conclude before President-elect Biden is sworn in next week,” McConnell said in a statement shared on Twitter.

“Even if the Senate process were to begin this week and move promptly, no final verdict would be reached until after President Trump had left office.

“This is not a decision I am making; it is a fact,” he wrote.

The top Senate Republican suggested Congress spend the next week “focused on facilitating a safe inauguration and an orderly transfer of power to the incoming Biden administration.”

His comments come after the House of Representatives voted to impeach impeach Trump for inciting last week’s deadly Capitol siege, triggering a Senate trial.

Democrats have pushed McConnell to quickly begin the trial.

But by next week after Biden’s inauguration, McConnell will lose his position.

The Senate membership will be split 50-50, giving Democrats majority with incoming Vice President Kamala Harris deciding vote.