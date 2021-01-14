By Jennifer Okundia

Popular Nigerian actor, and humanitarian Tonto Dikeh, has been awarded the domestic violence advocate of the year award for her contribution to the cause.

The mum of one set up her her foundation; The Tonto Dikeh Foundation on the 27th of August 2000. The Foundation was established with clear vision and passion of making life better for all displaced and under privilege women, girls, youth, and children in Africa, I-respective of their Politically, Religious and Cultural differences.

It also aims at organizing regular sensitization programs and symposium discussion that will bring sanity and civility to the black race; by taking issues that affect women, gender issues, rape, empowerment, climate change and child right.

She shared photos from the event and penned the words: “A Very well deserved and well received Award..

Thank you to THE MESSENGER OF PEACE AWARDS…

#THETONTODIKEHFOUNDATION”