A suspected thief was set ablaze by a mob around Leventis area of Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday morning.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed this the incident.

He said a mob attacked the suspected thief after accusing him of stealing and set him ablaze before the police arrived the scene.

Fadeyi said immediately he got the information, he called the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in charge of the area, but that the deed was done before the police arrived.

“There was a mob attack on a guy who was accused of stealing and later set ablaze before the arrival of the Police.

“Immediately I got the information, I called the DPO in charge of the area, but before the arrival of the police patrol team at the scene, the suspect had been set ablaze.

” I will get back to you on the update of what actually happened,” Fadeyi told NAN.