Agency Report

American photo-sharing app Snapchat has joined Twitter and Facebook to kick out U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to AFP, Snapchat has permanently deleted Trump’s account.

The move comes as the company fears that Trump will use his Snapchat account to cause turmoil in the upcoming 20 January inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Snapchat first temporally suspended Trump’s account last week after the company concluded that the outgoing president promotes and spreads “hate speech, and incites violence” in violation of Snapchat rules against misinformation.

“Last week we announced an indefinite suspension of president Trump’s Snapchat account,” Snapchat spokesman said to AFP.

“In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account.”

The permanent Snapchat ban comes after Twitter, Shopify and several other social media platforms deleted Donald Trump’s accounts following the deadly riots in Washington DC.

Five people were killed as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, causing widespread damage and vandalism, in a failed attempt to oppose the certification of the election results.

Tech giants, US media and DC insiders from both sides of the political fence accuse Trump of inciting the protesters to deadly violence, resulting in an unprecedented second impeachment of the 45th US president by the House on January 13.