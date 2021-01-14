By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Scores of Boko Haram terrorists have been killed and three gun-trucks destroyed in an aerial bombardment carried out by the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

The insurgents were bombarded at Mainok in Borno State on January 12, 2021.

“This is sequel to intelligence reports indicating that the Boko Haram terrorists, in several gun trucks, were traversing the Jakana-Mainok axis of the State,” says the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Major General John Enenche, in a statement late Wednesday.

According to him, “The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has dealt another blow on Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) operating in the North East of the Country with the destruction of no fewer than 3 gun trucks and neutralization of several insurgents at Mainok in Borno State.

“The air operation was executed yesterday, 12 January 2021. Accordingly, the Air Task Force scrambled NAF helicopter gunships to engage the convoy of Boko Haram Terrorists gun trucks and logistics vehicles.

“The helicopters delivered accurate hits in the target area, resulting in the destruction of 3 of the BHT vehicles, some of which were seen engulfed in flames. Several of the terrorists were also eliminated in the process.”

Enenche said the Armed Forces of Nigeria would not relent until all enemies of the nation were neutralised and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones of the country.