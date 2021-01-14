Governor Seyi Makinde has received World Boxing Federation’s Super Featherweight Champion, Ridwan Oyekola a.k.a Scorpion in his office.

Oyekola, who is from the state came to present his belt to the Governor in his Office at the Secretariat, Ibadan.

Oyekola defeated Argentine opponent Lucas Montessino in a fight staged 28 December at the Ilaji Sports Resort Ibadan, Oyo state.

He was declared the winner via unanimous decision after ten rounds of action.

A Nigerian Dick Tiger, was the last person to win the belt 57 years ago.

PHOTO Credit: Oyo State Government.