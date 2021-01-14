Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Officers of the Ogun State Police Command have stormed drug dealers’ hideout in Ojurin, Lafenwa areas of Abeokuta, and recovered Indian Hemp charms and others.

The Commissioners Police, Ogun Command, Edwards Ajogun during the display of the items recovered, said they have been recovered since Tuesday 12th of January.

He said the command was expecting who would come to claim the items.

Ajogun the area, Mayas is known as kidnappers hideout, Yahoo boys and cultists.

He said no suspect was arrested as everyone in the premises took to their heels when the police came.

Recover from Mayas are: N2, 222,750; 110 Parcel of Indian Hemp, 55 packs of Codeine, 2 Emzolyn syrup, 6 Packs of Uniplex Codeine, 4 packs of Pandeen expectorant and 12 Packs of Rephnol.