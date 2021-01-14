By Martha Agas

The Northern Governors’ Forum has commiserated with the Government and people of Gombe, over the death of the fifteenth Mai Tangale, Dr. Abdu Maisheru II, who died on Jan. 10 at 72.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong in a condolence message, described the traditional ruler’s death as a monumental loss to the nation.

He condoled with the people of Tangale Kingdom, saying the first-class ruler was very instrumental to the development of his Chiefdom and Gombe State.

Lalong noted that the deceased also played a critical role in the promotion of peace and unity in the state.

“As the Chairman of the Northern Christian Traditional Rulers, late Dr. Masheru was a man of faith who advocated for godliness and championed inter-faith dialogue towards advocating for harmony in the north and the nation as a whole.

“The value he placed on education saw his subjects acquiring knowledge and contributing to Gombe State and the nation in various capacities,” Lalong said.

He urged members of his family to accept his demise as the will of God, saying they should find solace in his good works noting he lived a life of sacrifice and dedication for the betterment of humanity.

NAN