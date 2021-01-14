By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Edo State Government has said that the plan by the state chapter of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), to embark on indefinite strike is baseless.

Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Joan Oviawe, stated this on Thursday, while commenting on the planned strike by public primary school teachers in the state.

Recall that NUT in a communiqué on Wednesday, directed “all public primary school heads and teachers in the 18 local government areas of Edo State should unfailingly embark on an indefinite strike action from 12:00 am (early morning) of Monday 18th January, 2012, and ensure that all teaching and learning tools in their possessions are completely put in off-mode.”

But Oviawe noted that, “There is no basis for the strike, the governor has done much for teachers. Edo State Government does not have any issue with anybody, government has been very pro-teachers.”

The SUBEB Chairman described the governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration as the most teacher-friendly government in the country, adding that teachers in the state are among the best treated in the country.

She, however, stated that only three local government councils in the state were owing primary school teachers allowances.

Dr. Oviawe disclosed that the Board has trained 11,400 teachers in the last two years, which she said is the highest in the country.

She stated that it cost the state government less than N5,000 to train a teacher, as against the rumor of N1.5 million.

She further disclosed that community-based teachers would be recruited and trained this year.

Oviawe announced that phase two of Edo Basic Education Transformation Sector ‎(EDOBEST), which will focus on quality of education and building a system that works, would be launched this year.

Besides, she said the Board would launch five campaigns this year, stressing “skills acquisition is a strong part of our curriculum going forward.”