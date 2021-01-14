By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria posted more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with Lagos, Abuja and Oyo topping the chat in infections.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, reported 1,398 new cases and nine deaths on Thursday, as the deadly virus continued to rage in Nigeria in the second wave.

The 1,398 new cases represent a rise in infections from the 1,270 cases reported nationwide on Tuesday, only that more deaths were recorded (12) than Wednesday (nine).

Lagos topped the chat with 542 news cases, higher than the 435 cases it recorded the previous day.

Abuja’s 131 new COVID-19 cases represent a fall in infections from the 234 cases it reported the previous day, while Oyo, which raked in 120 fresh cases reported a rise in infections from the 103 cases posted the previous day.

Rivers recorded 113 new cases, representing a rise in figures from the 71 cases reported on Tuesday, just a Plateau’s 111 new cases also showed a rise in infections from the 86 cases posted the previous day.

Till date, 103,999 cases have been confirmed, 82,555 cases have been discharged and 1,382 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

New cases were reported in 23 States in the country.

Lagos-542

FCT-131

Oyo-120

Rivers-113

Plateau-111

Kaduna-71

Kwara-71

Akwa Ibom-34

Sokoto-31

Benue-28

Ogun-27

Kano-26

Kebbi-17

Osun-12

Nasarawa-11

Delta-10

Gombe-10

Bayelsa-9

Borno-9

Edo-8

Ekiti-3

Jigawa-2

Katsina-2