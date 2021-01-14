A Federal High Court in Enugu, Enugu state, presided by Justice R. O Dugbo Oghoghorie today sentenced the duo of Ugwunwani Louis and Enudu Keneth to seven years imprisonment respectively on a two-count charge of conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of One Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N1.5m).

The journey to prison for the duo started on January 16, 2016, when their victim petitioned the Commission, alleging that the 2nd convict, Enudu approached and urged to purchase some plots of land in Ekulu North pocket layout, Enugu.

He stated that Enudu thereafter took him to the 1st convict, Ugwunwani, whom he said owned the land. After buying three plots at the cost of ( N500,000.00) Five Hundred Thousand Naira each, totalling One Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N1.5M), the petitioner further alleged that he was chased out of the land by some people who said they were the original owners of the land.

Having considered all evidence and witness statements before her, Justice Oghoghorie found the duo guilty, convicted them accordingly.

She, however, ordered them to pay restitution to the victim.

According to the judgement, the 1st defendant, Ugwunwani is to restitute the sum of One Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N1.5m ) while the 2nd convict, Enudu is to pay back Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N250,000.00) he collected as an agency fee.