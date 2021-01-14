The General Manager, Lagos State Electricity Board, LSEB, Engr. Mukhtaar Tijani has reinstated the commitment of the Board to implement appropriate safety and health guidelines that will promote standard operational procedures.

Speaking at a virtual launching of the Office Health Safety Management System in the Agency, the General Manager explained that the Board is working towards achieving a structural health and safety management system that will reflect the 21st Century safety operational culture of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

According to the General Manager, LSEB is committed to the goal of providing and maintaining a healthy and safe working environment, with a view to continuous improvement.

“This goal is only achievable by adherence to established objectives striving to exceed all obligations under applicable legislation and by fostering an enthusiastic commitment to health, safety and environment within LSEB personnel, contractors and visitors,” he said.

The General Manager disclosed that LSEB is an institution that executes and facilitates several electrical projects across the State.

“The Agency must build effort that will enhance the establishment of a secured working environment,” he added.

He confirmed that compliance with the safety standard should not be compromised as safety is a key factor that motivate and improve performance of workers, adding that regular discussions and review of safety of officers should be prioritized.

He also stated that the safety procedure will mandate all concessionaires of public lighting maintenance across the State to appoint safety officer who will be required to undergo safety training at the Lagos Energy Academy.

“Promoting health and safety etiquette in workplace is a collective responsibility and as such, we expect all our stakeholders to support this effort towards providing a healthy and safe work environment on a day to day basis,” he added.

Mukhtaar submitted that all contractors will be required to go through safety programme with LSEB before the commencement of any project.

“Contractors shall also be responsible for the management of site risks, as they will be required to come up with a risk management report including safety procedures necessary for the project execution,” he said.

He also advised that contractors/concessionaires working at LSEB sites must ensure safety compliance at all times and ensure that all their staff are well kitted out with adequate PPE (such as helmet, safety boot, overall insulation gloves, safety belt and others as appropriate).

In his remark, the Head, Quality Control, Lagos State Electricity Board, Engr. Oyeyinka Oluwawunmi pointed out that the strategy is to promote safe and healthy working environment for staff and partners of the Board.

Oyeyinka submitted that all staff of LSEB will also undergo occupational and health and safety in workplaces to understand their safety duties as workers, including their rights and responsibilities, what the law requires and the duty of the Board.

“In line with the established structure, quality control staff will be trained and certified as safety officers and equally be empowered to carry out necessary safety standards of the Board’s operation. Likewise, all engineers and technicians will be offered best safety practices and project risk management”, he disclosed.