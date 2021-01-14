Nigeria’s COVID-19 death toll reached 1,382 on Wednesday, with nine new deaths recorded in the country.

According to figures published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC), Lagos accounted for four of the deaths.

This took the state’s death toll to 260.

Sokoto recorded two deaths, making a total of 24 deaths.

Kwara added one more to its tally to record a death toll of 32.

Rivers now has a death toll of 70, with one new death.

The ninth death occurred in Abuja, which now has a death toll of 111.

With the latest figure 106 people have died since 1 December, 2020, as the second wave impacted the country.

Lagos, Edo and Abuja lead the grim statistics in terms of fatalities.

Edo, which has 3,143 confirmed cases, seventh in the country has a death toll of 123, second to Lagos.

As more and more people succumbed to the virus, the good news is that about four-fifth of the infected have also been discharged.

Up till Wednesday, Nigeria has recorded 103,999 cases. Out of the number,

82,555 have recovered.

Just 20, 062 cases remain active.