By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular Amerian music stars, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez are lined up to perform at the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Joe Biden.

Lady Gaga will sing the National Anthem while Jennifer Lopez is slated to perform, Biden’s inaugural committee announced Thursday.

Other participants at the Jan. 20 swearing-in ceremony include:

*Father Leo J. O’Donovan, a Biden family friend, who will deliver the invocation;

*Andrea Hall, president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 3920, who will lead the Pledge of Allegiance;

*Amanda Gorman, the first National Youth Poet Laureate, who will perform a poetry reading;

*and Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman, another longtime Biden family confidante, who will offer the benediction.

The latest inauguration lineup comes after the inaugural committee announced it is producing a 90-minute, prime-time television special to celebrate Biden’s swearing-in.

The TV special is titled “Celebrating America” that will be hosted by Tom Hanks and feature performances from Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons, and Jon Bon Jovi.

Biden’s inaugural committee instructed the public last month to not attempt to view the ceremony in-person because of coronavirus-related concerns.