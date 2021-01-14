By Muhaimin Olwoporoku

A customary court sitting in Ibadan has dissolved the 15 -year -old marriage of Olubunmi Faseyitan to Kolawole after she confessed trying to hypnotize her husband.

Olubunmi was dragged to court by her husband, Kolawole after suspecting his wife was involved in black magic and witchcraft.

Chief Ademola Odunade, who presided over the case dissolved the marriage after Faseyitan admitted that she asked a witch doctor to ”tie her husband spiritually to milk him dry.”

Faseyitan said: “I never wished death on my husband. All I wanted was to have him in bondage and make him sick until he serves his purpose. ”

“I only told the witch doctor so that people would be convinced that his second wife was responsible for the calamity that befell him.

Kolawole prayed the court to dissolve the marriage saying that he has done everything possible to please the woman , but she was not satisfied.

He tendered a recorded audio clip between his wife and the witch doctor as an exhibit in the court.

While delivering the judgement, Chief Odunade urged men and women intending to get married to seek God’s approval in their relationship before forging ahead”.

He said that he dissolved the union in the interest of peace.