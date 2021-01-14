Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has been given a new appointment by Guinea Bissau President, Umaro Sissoco Mbalo to lead a team at Africa Peace Awards.

In a post sighted on her Instagram page on Thursday, the actress shared the good news of her new appointment as a team leader at Africa Peace Awards, 2021.

She shared photos of the program venue and date including the speakers.

Dikeh also told her fans that she had been chosen by the President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Mbalo to lead the team at the awards ceremony.

“President Umaro Sissoco Mbalo of Guinea Bissau set to host Africa Peace Awards, king Tonto Dikeh to lead the team,” she tweeted.

According to her, the programme will be powered by messengers of peace in partnership with Nigeria /Guinea Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Also, supported by Tonto Dikeh Foundation, Alex Report, Rachael the Piper Foundation, Juliet Ibrahim Foundation, Ghana.

The actress runs Tonto Dikeh Foundation, a non-governmental organization.

The foundation was established in the year 2000 with a clear vision and passion of making life better for all displaced and underprivileged women, girls, youths, and children in Africa, irrespective of their political, religious, and cultural differences.