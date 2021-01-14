President, Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman says God compares a drunkard to a witch and warns those drinking alcohol to stop.

Suleman, in his sermon said “Some say drink but don’t get drunk,’ the problem in life is that you cannot control addiction, it starts with just a little.

“There are people that will pressure you, they cannot give you free money, but they will buy you free drink, killing you.”

Suleman added: “God compares a drunkard to a witch, to a murderer (Galatians 5:19-21)

“Woe unto him that giveth his neighbour drink, that puttest thy bottle to him, and makest him drunken also, that thou mayest look on their nakedness!” – Habakkuk 2:15

“Wine is a mocker, strong drink is raging: and whosoever is deceived thereby is not wise.” – Proverbs 20:1.”