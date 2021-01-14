By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former BBNaija housemate and model, Rebecca Nengi Hampson, has met with the first lady of Bayelsa State Gloria Diri after reports saying she has been replaced as the ‘Face of Bayelsa Girl Child’.

It was rumored that the reality star was removed and her position is now occupied by the first female first-class graduate from the Faculty of Law of Bayelsa State-owned Niger Delta University (NDU) Ebizi Eradiri.

Bayelsa State government later cleared the air over reports that Nengi was removed.

Chief Press secretary to the Bayelsa State Governor, Daniel Alabrah, said in an interview with BBC that the government never removed Nengi after her appointment.

He said the government could appoint as many people as it likes depending on whatever sector they want to emphasize.

In a new development, the 23-year-old has now shared pictures of herself and Mrs Diri on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Had an amazing time as usual with my Mummy… Mrs Gloria Diri, Bayelsa State First Lady,” she wrote.

Had an amazing time as usual with my Mummy… Mrs Gloria Diri, Bayelsa State First Lady pic.twitter.com/Bnl7gZPmlE — NENGI REBECCA HAMPSON 👑🗡️ (@nengiofficial) January 13, 2021

This is coming after Nengi had also congratulated Eradiri and promised to work together on forging better welfare for the girl child in Bayelsa.

“Congratulations to Barr. Ebizi Eradiri. It’s amazing how you were able to pull that thru! Special thanks to my Governor for also finding her worthy for the honour. It is without doubt that we will both work together to see how we can front for a better welfare for the Girl child,” she wrote.

Congratulations to Barr. Ebizi Eradiri. It's amazing how you were able to pull that thru! Special thanks to my Governor for also finding her worthy for the honour. It is without doubt that we will both work together to see how we can front for a better welfare for the Girl child pic.twitter.com/88riQTUvK4 — NENGI REBECCA HAMPSON 👑🗡️ (@nengiofficial) January 12, 2021