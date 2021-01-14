By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigeria’s richest woman, Folorunso Alakija has denied involvement with a fund-raising platform Helping Hands Investment.

According to a disclaimer issued by Mrs Alakija, on Wednesday, she had no relationship with the organisation and does not solicit for funds on social media.

“Please note that these messages did not originate from me and I have no dealings with the said imitative or organisation. I do not solicit for funds on social media. I have also never called for donations to be made for initiatives I support through any social media platform or channel,” she posted on social media.

The 69-year-old fashion and oil mogul also disclosed that security experts were investigating the case.