Lizzy Anjorin

Former Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has added a G-Wagon to her garage.

Lizzy, shared a picture of her black whip on Instagram on Wednesday.

She said she has joined the G-Wagon gang.

“Alhamdullai just join the biggest G gang,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MRS LIZZY ANJORIN LAWAL (@lizzyanjorin_original)

 

READ ALSO  Lizzy Anjorin sends warning to Sanwo-Olu (Video)