By Taiwo Okanlawon

Magistrate Omolola Akindele has been ordered by a High Court in the Federal Capital Territory to halt the prosecution of Pastor Sam Adeyemi of Daystar Christian Centre, Burna Boy, Davido, Falz, activist Deji Adeyanju and others.

According to a criminal complaint filed by lawyer Kenechukwu Okeke, the Magistrate court is to immediately stop proceedings and stay action against 50 persons who supported the #EndSARS protests.

Justice Bello Kawu also restrained the Nigeria Police Force from arresting or taking any action against the individuals after the magistrate had ordered police investigation.

Mr Okeke filed the charges in November 2020 against Pastor Sam Adeyemi of Daystar Christian Centre, Burna Boy, Davido, Falz, activist Deji Adeyanju and others.

The lawyer alleged his property were destroyed during the protest and that the defendants who promoted it must be brought to justice.

Mr Adeyanju subsequently filed an application before the FCT High Court seeking a judicial review of the substantive matter before the magistrate.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Kawu said, “An order of this honourable court granting leave to the application to issue and serve on the defendant an application for judicial review against the proceedings/direct criminal complaint of Hon. Omolola Tolulope Akindele sitting at Chief Magistrate Court II, Wuse Zone 6 in the suit of Kenechukwu Okeke Vs Deji Adeyanju and 49 others in suit No. CR/49/2020.

“An order of this honourable court, that on the grant of the above orders herein, serve as stay of all proceedings on the direct criminal complaint Omolola Tolulope Akindele sitting at Chief Magistrate Court II, Wuse Zone 6 in the suit of Kenechukwu Okeke Vs Deji Adeyanju and 49 others in suit no. CR/49/2020.

“An order of this honourable court, that on the grant of the above orders herein, same order as granted by the honourable court shall restrain the Nigeria Police Force, 2nd and 3rd defendants from taking any further steps, arresting and or taking any unconstitutional/illegal steps in the form of any guise as it concerns the subject matters whatsoever before this court herein as it concerns all parties in the proceedings.”