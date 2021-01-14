In preparation for the deployment of e-Procurement Solution Modules to the procurement processes of 20 additional Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the State, the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA) has organised a two-day training programme for Procurement Officers in the affected MDAs.

Addressing participants at the event which was held at the Public Service Staff Development Centre, Magodo, Lagos, the General Manager of the Agency, Mr. Fatai Idowu Onafowote, charged Procurement Officers to rededicate themselves to duty so that they could serve as agents of positive change in their various MDAs.

The General Manager also revealed that before the middle of this year, at least half of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the State Government would have been onboarded into the e-Procurement platform.

Mr. Onafowote added that the State Government is working hard to ensure that things are done fast, with the deployment of technological tools and devices that enable civil servants to operate in a conducive environment so that services could be promptly delivered to the public with relative ease.

He further pointed out that for the successful integration and deployment of the e- Procurement system in the MDAs of the State, the Agency would continue to collaborate with critical stakeholders, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, Accounting Officers, Internal Auditors and Accountants of MDAs among others.

The General Manager urged participants to demonstrate passion for knowledge, familiarize themselves with technology and ask relevant questions so that they could effectively operate the system in their respective MDAs without any hitches.

It would be recalled that the Agency had earlier integrated the procurement system of ten MDAs, including Ministries of Education, Health, Works and Infrastructure, Agriculture as well as Office of Drainage Services, Office of Environmental Services and the Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board among others, into the e-Procurement platform.