By Abankula

African football icon, Didier Drogba said today that his ten year-old marriage to Lalla Diakate is over.

The Ivorian retired footballer broke the news on Instagram following a viral video, which captured him in bed with a mystery woman.

The Chelsea legend, 42, met Lalla Diakate in the late 1990s in Paris and they tied the knot in 2011.

Drogba wrote on Instagram: “I’m not in the habit of discussing my private life.

“But, because of speculation in the media today, I can confirm that sadly, after 20 years together, Lalla and I took the difficult decision to separate last year.

“We remain very close, and our main priorities have been to protect our children and our family’s private life.

“May God bless you.”

Drogba, one of the most decorated African footballer, enjoyed two spells at Chelsea, first arriving at Stamford Bridge under Jose Mourinho in 2004. He spent eight years.

Then he returned in 2014 for a year-long stint and helped to take his tally to 104 goals in 254 top-flight matches for the club.

Drogba won many honours at Stamford Bridge, including four Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2012.