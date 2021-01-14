Manchester United will play Liverpool at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday 24 January.

The blockbuster game will be screened live in the UK on BBC One.

Kick-off will be at 17:00 GMT.

The match will be a second meeting between the two clubs in consecutive weekends.

On Sunday, both teams will clash in the Premier League at Anfield to decide who will remain top of the table.

United booked Liverpool in the FA Cup 4th Round, after narrowly beating Championship club Watford 1-0.

Liverpool walloped Aston Villa side 4-1.