Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has again tested negative for COVID-19 for the second time.

According to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Terver Akase, in Makurdi, the governor tested negative for COVID-19 on Dec. 14, but some of his close aides, however, tested positive.

He said the development made it necessary for him to go into isolation as the NCDC protocol demands.

Also on Wednesday, the Benue State Executive Council placed a total ban on public gatherings following an increase in the number of those who tested positive for the dreaded virus.

Briefing reporters at the end of the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting, Commissioner of Information Ngunan Addingi said a gathering of over 50 people will not be allowed.

She also stated that shops and supermarkets must ensure that those coming in wear face masks. They must also provide water and soap with which to wash their hands or sanitisers to use.

He added schools will be opened on January 18.