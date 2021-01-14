By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Ipadeola Abiola Oriyomi, a social media influencer who was arrested at Eclipse Club in Victoria Island, Lagos has tested positive for COVID-19 in police custody.

The popular Instagrammer has pleaded that he should be taken to an isolation centre rather than being returned to the cell.

“Instead of them to take me to isolation centre or I should go to do self-isolation they returned me back to cell, he said.

Oriyomi said that after their arrest, they were taken to Maroko Police Station and then transferred to the Oshodi Task Force on Monday.

They took the COVID-19 test on Wednesday. He said his test was positive.

The social media influencer who said he is not a criminal pleaded with authorities concerning his case that the decision to throw him back into the cell endangers his health and that of the people inside the cell with him.