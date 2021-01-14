The Federal Government on Thursday agreed that all schools should be re-opened on Monday, January 18 across the country.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu had said government would review the date of resumption and would get back to the public as cases of COVID-19 moves up.

But on Thursday, after reaching consensus with Governors, Commissioners and other stakeholders, the Federal Government gave the go ahead for re-opening nationwide.

Adamu, who met with Commissioners of Education in Abuja, said it was okay that the schools should be re-opened.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, the government has had extensive discussions with state governors, proprietors of schools, labour /staff unions and students’ representatives.

He said the consensus was that they should be re-opened on Monday.

Echono stated that the reopening of schools would be in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, especially strict adherence to non-pharmaceutical procedures.