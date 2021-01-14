By Jennifer Okundia

Australian singer-songwriter, voice actress and director Sia Kate Isobelle Furler known professionally as Sia, joins forces with African Giant and Nigerian star Burna Boy on her new song dubbed “Hey Boy.”

“Hey Boy” which was released alongside an official music video is off Sia’s forthcoming album “Music” (songs from and inspired by the motion picture), set to drop February 12th, 2021.

The album also features her previously released records including “Together,” “Courage To Change,” and more.

Sia began her career as a singer in the acid jazz band Crisp in the mid-1990s in Adelaide.

She released her debut studio album, titled OnlySee, in Australia in 1997, when Crisp disbanded.