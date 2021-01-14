The CIA has released troves of UFO records covering several decades and they are yours to download if you want to unlock the secret of extra-terrestrial aliens.

Space.com reports that the massive data dump includes more than 2,700 pages of UFO-related documents declassified by the CIA since the 1980s.

According to The Black Vault an online repository of UFO-related documents operated by author John Greenwald Jr. — the documents were obtained through a long string of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests filed over the last quarter century .

Over time, so many requests piled up that the CIA created a CD-ROM full of declassified documents, known as “The UFO collection.”

In mid-2020, Greenwald purchased the CD-ROM, and he recently finished uploading its contents as a series of searchable PDF files on his website. (You can find them at The Black Vault.)

The documents cover dozens of incidents, including the 1976 account of the government’s then-Assistant Deputy Director for Science & Technology being hand-delivered a mysterious piece of intelligence on a UFO.

The documents also included the description of a mysterious midnight explosion in a small Russian town.