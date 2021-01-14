A stray bullet from an officer of the Oyo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, has killed a commercial motorcycle rider (okada) in Ibadan.

The incident occurred on Wednesday.

It was gathered that operatives of the security outfit were on patrol around Mokola area of Ibadan at 11p.m. when a gun shot was heard allegedly hitting the motorcyclist, identified as Tosin Thomas.

A witness to the incident told NAN that Thomas, 21, was rushed to hospital for treatment, but later died in the early hours of Thursday.

The witness said that the deceased was not on his bike, but was walking in the area when he was hit by stray bullet.

There was a protest around Mokola roundabout area of Ibadan on Thursday morning by motorcycle operators.

The protesters who carried the corpse of the deceased around Mokola area, later dumped the corpse in the middle of the road.

This caused serious traffic gridlock around Mokola roundabout while shops owners hurriedly closed their shops for safety.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident.

Fadeyi said that a report was received on Thursday by 9:10am from one Alamu Timothy at the Mokola Police station that 21-year-old Tosin Thomas of Ode-Olo area, Ibadan, was hit by bullet fired by Amotekun operatives around Mokola Total filing station at about 11:30 pm.

Fadeyi said that the victim was rushed to University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, for immediate medical attention, but was later confirmed dead.

The PPRO said that investigation had commenced into the matter and normalcy had been restored to the area.