By Taiwo Okanlawon

Afro-pop singer, Adeola Adeyemi Olamide popularly known as Yemzzy has announced a release date for his debut project, an extended playlist titled “Son Of Moses”.

Yemzzy, who also unveiled the cover art and tracklist of the project said the ‘Son Of Moses’ EP which is dedicated to his late father will be available on streaming platforms by the end of the month.

According to the singer, the seven-track EP will drop on the 28th of January 2021.

The tracks are “Amaka, How Long, Remember, Cheat & Regrets, Su’n Momi, Ije Love, and Thanksgiving, written thematically to experiment with Afrobeats flows with deep proverb meaning.

Yemzzy in the upcoming project takes music lovers on a journey singing about evolution, growth, love, and pain he went through trying to find his path.

The melodious singer also gives accolades to his team to make the project a success and hope it will be accepted by his fans home and abroad.

“In my happiest mood as I announce my first ever biggest project to drop on the 28th of January. Day & Night mi o kin sun and Glory to the most high for the gift of life, I dedicate this to my late father Dcn. Moses Adeola I’m sure you’re proud of your last born Dad to continue to Rest In Peace.

“The EP is about evolution, growth, love, and pain. Gratitude to everyone who worked with me on this EP; gratitude to my team, my family, and to the producers who took their time to create with me. I hope y’all feel what I felt while I was recording these songs,” he said.

‘Son Of Moses’ will be Yemzzy’s first major project since the beginning of his musical career. He also has a couple of singles and covers to his catalogue.

The project is coming after Yemzzy dropped a single titled ‘Tire‘ dedicated to many Nigerian youths who were protesting the current state of Nigeria during the #EndSARS saga.

The song touches on issues like ‘Police Brutality’, harassing and killings of innocent and peaceful protesters who are demanding for a better Nigeria, corruption’ and other topics affecting Nigerians.

The song was a sequel to his previously released “Remember“, “Blessings” and “Only One” which are still enjoying massive airplay.