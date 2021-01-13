Shola Ogudu, Mother of Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife, has called out ladies who are fond of sending her son nude photos.

Shola, took to her son’s page to share a video warning ‘shameless’ women who keep sliding into her son’s DM to share inappropriate photos.

Shola alleged that grown women are sending her son nude photos and she warned them to desist from the act else she’d be left with no choice than to expose the women.

She said; “My son is only 9 years old and the kind of messages he gets in his Instagram page from grown women is MAD.

Are there no other men in the world that you women will be sending 9-year-old nude photos?

STOP SENDING MY SON NUDES. This is the final warning and that is why I used his page to come and warn you or i will screenshot it and post it for everyone to see.

If you want to shoot your shots, do it at someone in your age bracket.

What does a 9-year-old need nude for! This is a final warning.