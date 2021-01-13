By Jennifer Okundia

Multiple award winning and multi talented Nigerian actor Toyin Abraham, is the lead role in movie director Niyi Akinmolayan’s latest film “The Prophetess.”

Akinmolayan is a creative artist and director of films like: The Set Up, Chief Daddy, TWP 2, The Arbitration and Executive Producer of Elevatorbaby.

He disclosed that his latest film “The Prophetess” came to him while “Elevatorbaby” movie screening was ongoing in Abeokuta in 2020.

“During the Elevatorbaby screening at Abeokuta last year…I saw hundreds of people literally pushing on each other just to see @toyin_abraham some people travelled from osogbo and Akure with their families. All they wanted was to touch her and take photos and tell her how much they loved her. I had never see anything like that in all my time hanging around celebs but it gave me an epiphany!! This is a woman of the people!!

So I whispered to Toyin’s ears…”I have found a new film for you…and it’s going to be big and you will be a prophetess” she smiled and said bring it on.

The best part of the process for me was that I had to overcome ten years of laziness and fear to start writing back again!! Luckily I finished the script just before the lockdown. It’s the most tedious thing I have ever done as a filmmaker and I will show you all a teaser tomorrow. #prophetess is a very important film this 2021 and make sure to check it in cinemas when it comes!!! I’m going to be sharing a lot about the process as we go on.” he said.

Abraham shared a snippet of the movie and wrote: “Prophetess official teaser

It’s going to be a Prophetic Easter this March!!!

Get ready to touch the hem of the Prophetess garment and we promise your life will never remain the same.

#Prophetessmovie in cinemas nationwide March 26th . Mark your calendars and get ready 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

The film which will be out in Cinemas from the 26th of March 2021 has a star studded cast including: Toyin Abraham

Kehinde Bankole, Kunleremi, Ronke Oshodioke, Tina Mba, Stannze, Seyiawo, Deyemi Okanlawon and others.