By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has gifted her mother, Rita, a Prado Jeep on her birthday. The jeep is said to worth N15 million.

Rita Daniels turned 42 years on Tuesday.

Late Tuesday night, Regina posted the picture of the Prado Jeep and a video of her mother rejoicing after receiving the gift on her Instagram page.

She then tattooed the name of her mother on one side of her back.

She wrote: “Mama I can’t give you the world but I will make sure your life is so beautiful. I am proud to have made this first step with my hard earned money. Many more to come mama.”

Watch video below

Earlier on Tuesday, Rita had posted on her Instagram page “Happy birthday to me. I Thank God for another opportunity of celebration of my born day. To God be the glory.”

In another post, she said “Hurray!!! Happy birthday to me. It’s my day fans.”

Regina, 20, is a Nollywood actress married to billionaire Ned Nwoko. She married the billion in 2019.

She started movie making at the age of seven; her mother (Rita Daniels) is an actress. She got support from her mother and her siblings. Her first movie was Marriage of Sorrow which earned her N10,000. She featured in a Nollywood movie titled “Miracle Child” in 2010.

In January 2019 Daniels was appointed Atiku Abubakar’s Youth Campaign Coordinator. In February 2020 she launched a magazine named after her at a hotel in Abuja.