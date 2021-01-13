By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Tunde Ednut’s Instagram account has been deleted for the second time. This is days after he joined the social media.

The social media influencer returned to Instagram on Sunday, January 10, and instantly got over 500k followers in four hours.

However, on Wednesday, after his Instagram account hit one million followers, and he gave out one million to a lucky fan to celebrate his landmark followership, it was deleted again.

Previously, Tunde Ednut’s Instagram was deleted after several reports from unknown persons. According to Instagram back then, the entertainer’s account was deleted because it goes against the community’s guidelines. Ever since the social media influencer was off social media.

Celebrities in the entertainment industry include Don Jazzy, 2baba, AY, Daddy Freeze, Sound Sultan Nkechi Blessing among others rallied support for the bloggers asking that his Instagram account is restored all to no avail.

After his recent Instagram account was deleted, fans on Twitter have continued to react

Tunde ednut bagged again after reaching 1M 😭 — 𝕄𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕒𝕝𝕒 𝕁𝕟𝕣. (@kusssman) January 13, 2021

BTW … Tunde Ednut lost 1million Followers and 1 million Naira — Stoned Mind (@its_Tobiloba) January 13, 2021

TUnde Ednut will bounce back bigger and better!!! Bookmark this tweet — UZOAMAKA 💓💓 (@jennygodswill) January 13, 2021

Tunde Ednut opened a new account and started trolling Wizkid again. He even blocked Macaroni all because he said he should be nice to people. Life comes at you real quick. — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) January 13, 2021

Tunde Ednut and Trump should just send Adamu Garba a DM so he can make them admin on Crowree — Chlorpheniramine #EndSARS 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) January 13, 2021

Sorry to say this but I feel Tunde Ednut started on a wrong path tho.

As a blogger you are expected to be neutral and less of a cyber bully in your dealings online.

That's why no amount of reports can make Mark Zuckerberg take down Instablog and the rest….. — KINGSTON of Abuja ♛ (@Kingston_eze) January 13, 2021

Tunde Ednut dash person N1M yesterday cause he hit 1M followers now they don suspend the werey again 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/scYnjhHWya — kiddee La baller ⛹🏾🏀 (@iam_kiddee) January 13, 2021

Tunde Ednut rejoins IG, ft Davido, throws jab at Wizkid, hits 1m Nobody: Absolutely no one: Mark Zuckerberg: pic.twitter.com/ql9y3G3UGK — OLUWAFEMI◽ (@Luckyflows) January 13, 2021