By Bayo Onanuga

Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump entered the history book of infamy Wednesday as the first American leader to be impeached twice in one tenure.

In a bipartisan vote, the House of Representatives impeached him for the single article of ‘incitement of insurrection’.

The votes were 232 for and 197 against. Four Republicans did not vote, while Ten supported the resolution.

After the casting of the vote, Speaker Nancy Pelosi gavelled down, announcing “House Resolution is hereby adopted!”.

The resolution was the second Trump impeachment vote.

The outgoing President’s impeachment followed the invasion of U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

Trump had incited the mob of supporters to invade the Capitol, at the time that the Congress was certifying the Electoral College vote of President-elect Joe Biden.

The invasion put Vice President Mike Pence and members of the Congress, including the Speaker Nancy Pelosi in grave danger.

Five persons, including two policemen died in the mayhem, watched live in all parts of the world.

