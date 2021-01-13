By Kazeem Ugbodaga

US President, Donald Trump has warned his supporters to stop the violence as more demonstrations rock America,

The president in a statement urged Americans to shun violence and vandalism of any kind.

He said that was not what he stood for and not what America stood for.

“In the light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be no violence, no lawbreaking and no vandalism of any kind.

“That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on all Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers,” he said.

The president is facing impeachment over incitement of insurrection at the Capitol last week.

A mob invaded the Capitol on January 6, as the congress were about to certify the victory of Joe Biden as US President.