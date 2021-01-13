Two years after, the love affair between musical couple, Simi and Adekunle Gold is as strong as ever, going by their Instagram posts today.

Simi posted photos and videos of the wedding and renews her vows of love to her man:

Well, 2 years on government paper and 7 years since I gree for you, you lucky man. Through a pregnancy. With a baby we’re both unashamedly obsessed with. Through a pandemic. And it’s still you. I’ve never had to wonder if you’re in my corner. You’re still the best man I know. You should have been your own best man (don’t leave me).

One of my favorite things about you is that you’re a really, really good person. I like you a lot. I’m so proud to know you and be your wife. I pray that God continues to be the foundation of our marriage and home.

I love you Kunle Kosoko. Now, forever and one extra day, and then another, and then another, and then another, ati bębę lo…

Happy Anniversary Baby 🎉

Adekunle Gold on his part recalled the first meeting of the love birds and how it was love at first sight. For him, he will forever be Simi’s steward:

I look back to the first day I met you.

I had just left the office, so excited that you had finally given me the audience to see you.

This local boy put on a white byc vest and a pair of new lilac pants bought specially for the occasion; I even made sure I was there earlier so I had front row seats.

I watched you talk, sing, laugh and dance and Omo I knew that very day that I wanted to be in your life.

I knew that day that I wanted my forever to be you.

Here we are, all three of us, talking, dancing, singing, laughing and doing this this called life together.

With you, I have been blessed with so much, so much, it’s too much to count.

I love you Simi.

Forever your steward.

