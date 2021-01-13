By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former governor of Abia State and Chief whip, of the Senate, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, has felicitated with Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, Alaafin of Oyo on his 50th coronation anniversary.

The senator described the monarch as a selfless statesman and detribalized traditional ruler applauding the monarch’s contribution to nation-building.

Orji Uzor Kalu urged the Oyo king to sustain his patriotic efforts aimed at promoting peace and unity across the country and wished him long life and wisdom as he steers the affairs of the ancient Oyo kingdom.

“I join the people of Oyo state and in particular, Oyo kingdom in celebrating His Royal Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III as he clocks 50 years on the revered stool of his forefathers.

“Kabiyesi has over the years, sustained his goodwill and pedigree, in view of his extraordinary leadership style and passion for the welfare of his subjects.

“As one of the longest-reigning royal fathers in Nigeria, the wise counsel of Oba Adeyemi on national issues cannot be undermined.

“Kabiyesi is a strong advocate of peace and unity.

Kalu also congratulated the Oyo Royal household, Oyo Mesi, and the people of Oyo kingdom on the historic occasion.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) he oba ascended the throne on Jan. 14, 1971, aged 31.