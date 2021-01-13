By Daniels Ekugo

Sensational and youthful Man God, Sign Fireman has debunked the claim that the oneness of the trinity believed by many Christians are all lies and wrong, noting that as controversial as the revelation might be, he still stands by this new revelation.

Sign Fireman, came out with this revelation in his new book “The Final Move of God”, saying that the three members of the trinity are not the same as they don’t have the attributes.

Arguing that the popular Christian belief that the three members of the trinity, God the Father, Son and the Holy Ghost, have the same attribute and are all omnipotent, omniscient and omnipresent, is the cause of many unanswered prayers.

According to him, a lot of people go for crusade but many go back the way they came with many prayers unanswered.

The youthful Man of God attacked the trinity doctrine, stressing that God the father, God the son and God the Holy Spirit are neither omnipotent, omniscient nor omnipresent

He said the mystery behind the many unanswered petitions prompted his desire withdraw from pasturing to seek God for so many years until September 2014 when he had an encounter with God. It was at his hotel in Louisiana, United States.

This encounter he said informed his book, “The Final Move of God: The Mystery for unlocking the greatest move of God finally revealed – After Ages”. It is a beautiful book that comes out in 7 volumes, with over 400 pages per volume.

“One Sunday morning while I was waiting in my hotel, Jesus appeared to me and said to me. You have been seeking answers that I have come to present to you. I saw him multiple time and he said to me this will bring about the final move of God”, he said.

He added that the revelation, which he called the ‘ The Final Move Of God’, will stir controversy.