By Jennifer Okundia

Ibinabo Fiberesima, Nigerian actress, former President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, ex-beauty pageant and event manager is 50.

She kicked off her birthday celebration with a photo of her rocking a blue lingerie, and her caption revealed that she was without a care in the world, as she thanked God who has never left her through 50 seasons.

“It’s my 50th birthday! Yaaay! ✨ And in a bid to appreciate my own beauty and while at it, feel utterly special without a care… I opted for lingerie👙

“When was the last time you wore a lingerie? For yourself! It’s been a while for me and I used to love how lingerie made me feel; confident and empowered. Lately I’ve been in a funk, but all that means nothing as I reemerge a new, special me. And I feel so much better.

“Hey ladies, lingerie doesn’t have to serve any intentional sexual purpose, so why don’t you wear it for yourself too and appreciate your own beauty. If you haven’t already got a special piece, try to get one! It rocks! 😍

“In 50 years I have discovered inalienable truths.

Indeed…

It is inconsequential what people think of me,

For GOD HAS ME FIRM IN HIS THOUGHTS!

It is irrelevant how everyone perceives me,

I rather believe THE BEAUTY GOD SEES IN ME!

It doesn’t matter what the world calls me,

But it means the world THAT GOD CALLS ME HIS FRIEND.

With me I believe God has penned a masterpiece

For just as my victories to many bring peace

My pains for many does inspire

My personal challenges moving me a hundred feet higher

But through it all God’s hand has never left me, even now, from the darkest dungeons, through the crucibles and the perilous toss of the raging tempest, He has stood me on my feet for 50 seasons. And by His grace I shall stand for much more.” she wrote as she shared photos of her in a lovely green dress for her big day.

She was also seen dancing in her videos.

Fiberesima made her debut as an actor in the movie ‘Most Wanted’ and had since starred in many Nigerian films.

She was born 13 January 1971 to a Nigerian father and an Irish mother.

She began her education at the Y.M.C.A Play Centre, Port Harcourt before going for secondary education at Federal Government Girls College, New Bussa, Niger State.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Language and Literature from the University of Ibadan.

She participated in the 1991 edition of the Miss Nigeria beauty pageant and was named as the first runner-up to winner Bibiana Ohio.

She won the Miss Wonderland contest in 1990, and in the same year, was first runner-up at the Miss NUGA competition held at the University of Calabar.

Ibinabo competed in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageant for the first time, in 1992, where she emerged as the second runner-up.

In 1997, she emerged first runner-up of the 1997 edition of Miss Nigeria before she went on to be crowned winner of Miss Wonderful that same year.

She was also second runner-up for the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 1998.