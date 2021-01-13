By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) Eleme Chapter, has declared support for the Ogoni Development Authority.

An initiative of MOSOP intended to bring to reality the development and transformation dreams of Ken Saro-Wiwa and other founding fathers of the Ogoni struggle.

Speaking during the Chapter Leaders meeting in the Eleme Kingdom, the Coordinator of MOSOP in Eleme Kingdom, Wale Nchimaonwi said the development was the key essence of the Ogoni struggle.

Wale said the Eleme Kingdom of MOSOP will continue to support the leadership of MOSOP under Prince Fegalo Nsuke to push the development agenda forward.

He noted the efforts to distract the MOSOP leadership was a waste of time as the Eleme people know no other leader but Prince Nsuke Fegalo.

Wale urged the Eleme people to discountenance the nuisance called Lazarus Tamana who is being sponsored to toe the path of shame.

Additionally, he said the Eleme people remain focused on the goal of development for Ogoni and will continue to support that idea as propagated by the MOSOP President Fegalo Nsuke.

The MOSOP Chapter leaders had met to review the situation in Eleme after January 4, 2021, Ogoni Day celebrations.