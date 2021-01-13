By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Lagos State Government has urged its citizenry on the need to obey traffic rules and regulations for efficient traffic management and transportation within the metropolis.

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Transportation, Hon. Oluwatoyin Fayinka stated that the challenges encountered in years past in the cause of commuting citizens across the State show clearly that obeyance of the State’s Traffic Rules and Regulations are sacrosanct in reducing traffic gridlock.

Fayinka reiterated that the first pillar of the THEMES development agenda which is efficient Traffic Management and Transportation is crucial to the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration, adding that Y2021 will witness intensified road rehabilitation and provision of infrastructure hence the need for motorists cooperation and patience while driving.

He further stated that the recent decision of the Governor of Lagos State to take over the PRESIDENTIAL TASK FORCE OPERATION at Apapa through the deployment of the State’s Traffic Management apparatus to tackle the traffic gridlocks on that corridor is a major component in the reviewed traffic management strategy which he affirmed is a step in the right direction.

Hon. Fayinka also lauded the efforts of the State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA in managing traffic flow in the previous year. He charged Officers of the Agency to be civil in their dealings with the motoring public as front line ambassadors of Government in the Transport Sector.

Fayinka also opined that citizenry of the State needed to play their roles to ensure efficient traffic management, warning that the State will no longer tolerate parking of articulated trucks on major roads and highways, illegal jetties and barge operation, also driving against traffic (One Way driving), abandonment of vehicles on highways as well as roadside mechanics.

While wishing Lagosians the best of the Year 2021, Fayinka stressed that the Citizenry must obey all traffic laws to complement the efforts of the State Government in providing a conducive economic environment for all and sundry.